934,413 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 934,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 2.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,091,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

