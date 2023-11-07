Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ABT opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

