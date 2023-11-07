Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Head to Head Survey

Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abri SPAC I and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abri SPAC I N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $290.48 million 2.17 $40.80 million $1.25 18.50

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abri SPAC I.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abri SPAC I 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abri SPAC I and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Abri SPAC I.

Volatility & Risk

Abri SPAC I has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Abri SPAC I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Abri SPAC I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abri SPAC I and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abri SPAC I N/A N/A -6.55% The Hackett Group 12.73% 38.35% 17.86%

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Abri SPAC I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

