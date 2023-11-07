Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $30.79 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

