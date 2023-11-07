Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

