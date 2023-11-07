ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.6 %

ACMR stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $825 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,760.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 in the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

