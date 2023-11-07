Acumen Capital Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.41.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

