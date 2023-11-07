Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 30,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,667. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.