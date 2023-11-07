Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 30,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,667. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 41,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $272,249.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.