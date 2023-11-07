Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

