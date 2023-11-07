ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 468,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

