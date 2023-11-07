Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,645 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Read Our Latest Report on WMS

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,451 shares of company stock worth $71,042,951. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.