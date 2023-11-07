Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMG opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

