Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,891. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

