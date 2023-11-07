Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on AGRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.