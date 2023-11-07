Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADC opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

