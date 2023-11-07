Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

AL stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,222.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.