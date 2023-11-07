Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $25.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.42. 552,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,862. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.53 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

