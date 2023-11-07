Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up about 1.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 593,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,288. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CSFB cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

