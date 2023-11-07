Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $270.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
