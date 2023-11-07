Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $270.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALFVY

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.