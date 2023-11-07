Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $270.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALFVY

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.