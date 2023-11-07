Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 13,083 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

