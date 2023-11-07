Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 119 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

