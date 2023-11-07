Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

