Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

