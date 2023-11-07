Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Ameresco Trading Down 10.7 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.