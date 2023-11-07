Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 495600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after buying an additional 972,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 662,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 365,008 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 466,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 192,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $998.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

