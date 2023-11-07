América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36 on November 20th

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3605 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

América Móvil has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMX opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Report on AMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.