American Investment Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,231,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,290,000 after buying an additional 119,840 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,111,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

