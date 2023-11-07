American Investment Services Inc. Invests $238,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,740 shares of company stock worth $6,944,642. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

