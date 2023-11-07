American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

