Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 7.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

