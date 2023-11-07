Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $67.66.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,318 shares of company stock worth $5,555,054. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

