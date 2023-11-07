Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMLX stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

