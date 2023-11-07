Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
AMLX stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $41.93.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
