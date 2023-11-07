Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $45.00

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
CMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.