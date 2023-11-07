Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $45.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on CMPS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 32.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.