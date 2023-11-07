Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $724.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

