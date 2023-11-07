Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $57.40

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $458,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.