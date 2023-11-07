Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $326.53

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.53.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $232.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.40.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

