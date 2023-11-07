Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 930

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930 ($11.48).
Several brokerages have issued reports on SGE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
