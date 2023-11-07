Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $28.43

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

