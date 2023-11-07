APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several analysts have commented on APG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other APi Group news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

