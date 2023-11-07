Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $400,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $31,072,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares in the company, valued at $388,280,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $225,495.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,028.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,568 shares of company stock worth $33,460,255. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 850.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

