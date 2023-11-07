Aravive (ARAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Aravive had a negative net margin of 834.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Aravive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aravive Price Performance
Shares of Aravive stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aravive by 26,987.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
