ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

TSE:ARX opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

