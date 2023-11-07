ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARX. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.90.

ARC Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

ARX opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.35. The stock has a market cap of C$13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

