ARM (ARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect ARM to post earnings of 0.27 per share for the quarter.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock traded up 1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 54.59. 659,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,731. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 62.05.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.