Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,381 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.04% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %

APAM stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

