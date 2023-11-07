Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

ASXC stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on ASXC

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.