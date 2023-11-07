ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. UBS Group downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

