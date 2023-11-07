ATB Capital Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. 45.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

