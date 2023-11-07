ATB Capital Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

TSE:PKI opened at C$42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

