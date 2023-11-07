Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 103.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

About Aterian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 440.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 155.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.