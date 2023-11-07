Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 103.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ATER stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
